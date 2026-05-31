Mikayla Menin Looks Amazing On Runway During White Fox’s “La Tropica” Miami Swim Week Show

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 29: Mikayla Menin walks the runway for White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)
Rocking two contrasting yet equally stunning looks, Mikayla made waves on the runway at Friday’s event. She contributed to an unforgettable show, which took place at The Setai Miami Beach and marked White Fox’s first Miami Swim Week runway production.
Mikayla’s stunning gold carpet look made for a fashion moment in its own right!
Along with the Menin sisters, Friday’s show featured an all-star lineup of recognizable models, tastemakers, social creators, and reality personalities.
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