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Mikayla Menin Looks Amazing On Runway During White Fox’s “La Tropica” Miami Swim Week Show

Everything was on point for the rising star at Friday’s event.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 29: Mikayla Menin walks the runway for White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)

Headline Planet highlighted Ashleigh Menin’s impressive walks at the White Fox Presents: La Tropica Miami Swim Week Show. Her sister Mikayla was equally impactful at the high-profile show.

Rocking two contrasting yet equally stunning looks, Mikayla made waves on the runway at Friday’s event. She contributed to an unforgettable show, which took place at The Setai Miami Beach and marked White Fox’s first Miami Swim Week runway production.

Mikayla’s stunning gold carpet look made for a fashion moment in its own right!

Along with the Menin sisters, Friday’s show featured an all-star lineup of recognizable models, tastemakers, social creators, and reality personalities.

Photos follow, courtesy of White Fox.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Mikayla Menin walks the runway for White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Mikayla Menin walks the runway for White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Mikayla Menin walks the runway for White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Mikayla Menin walks the runway for White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Mikayla Menin attends White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)

Miami swim weekmikayla meninwhite fox

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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