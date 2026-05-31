Mikayla Menin Looks Amazing On Runway During White Fox’s “La Tropica” Miami Swim Week Show

Headline Planet highlighted Ashleigh Menin’s impressive walks at the White Fox Presents: La Tropica Miami Swim Week Show. Her sister Mikayla was equally impactful at the high-profile show.

Rocking two contrasting yet equally stunning looks, Mikayla made waves on the runway at Friday’s event. She contributed to an unforgettable show, which took place at The Setai Miami Beach and marked White Fox’s first Miami Swim Week runway production.

Mikayla’s stunning gold carpet look made for a fashion moment in its own right!

Along with the Menin sisters, Friday’s show featured an all-star lineup of recognizable models, tastemakers, social creators, and reality personalities.

Photos follow, courtesy of White Fox.