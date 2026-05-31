Ashleigh Menin Thrives In Miami Swim Week Debut, Shining On Runway For White Fox

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 29: Ashleigh Menin walks the runway for White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)
A popular model and social media creator, Ashleigh Menin has long been a very recognizable and influential style force.
Based on her appearance during Miami Swim Week, there is every reason to believe she will continue solidifying herself as a fashion force.
In what represented her debut at the iconic swim series, Ashleigh Menin walked during the eagerly anticipated “White Fox Presents: La Tropica.” Breathtaking is the only way to describe her two looks, which provided a perfect showcase for White Fox’s designs — and Menin’s striking beauty.
Kendall Vertes hosted the event, which featured Chantel Jeffries as DJ and an impressive roster of models, influencers, and entertainment personalities on its runway.
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