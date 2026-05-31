Ashleigh Menin Thrives In Miami Swim Week Debut, Shining On Runway For White Fox

A popular model and social media creator, Ashleigh Menin has long been a very recognizable and influential style force.

Based on her appearance during Miami Swim Week, there is every reason to believe she will continue solidifying herself as a fashion force.

In what represented her debut at the iconic swim series, Ashleigh Menin walked during the eagerly anticipated “White Fox Presents: La Tropica.” Breathtaking is the only way to describe her two looks, which provided a perfect showcase for White Fox’s designs — and Menin’s striking beauty.

Kendall Vertes hosted the event, which featured Chantel Jeffries as DJ and an impressive roster of models, influencers, and entertainment personalities on its runway.

Photos follow, courtesy of White Fox.