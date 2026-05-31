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Ashleigh Menin Thrives In Miami Swim Week Debut, Shining On Runway For White Fox

Ashleigh Menin made waves during “White Fox Presents: La Tropica.”

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 29: Ashleigh Menin walks the runway for White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)

A popular model and social media creator, Ashleigh Menin has long been a very recognizable and influential style force.

Based on her appearance during Miami Swim Week, there is every reason to believe she will continue solidifying herself as a fashion force.

In what represented her debut at the iconic swim series, Ashleigh Menin walked during the eagerly anticipated “White Fox Presents: La Tropica.” Breathtaking is the only way to describe her two looks, which provided a perfect showcase for White Fox’s designs — and Menin’s striking beauty.

Kendall Vertes hosted the event, which featured Chantel Jeffries as DJ and an impressive roster of models, influencers, and entertainment personalities on its runway.

Photos follow, courtesy of White Fox.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Ashleigh Menin walks the runway for White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Ashleigh Menin walks the runway for White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Ashleigh Menin walks the runway for White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Ashleigh Menin walks the runway for White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Ashleigh Menin attends White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)

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Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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