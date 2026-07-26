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Tame Impala & Jennie’s “Dracula” Spends 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Leader

The JENNIE Remix of “Dracula” remains the biggest song at mainstream radio.

Tame Impala & Jennie - Dracula lyric video screenshot | Columbia

The JENNIE remix of Tame Impala’s “Dracula” continues its rule at the pop and hot adult contemporary radio formats.

The smash spends a fourth consecutive week atop the Mediabase pop chart, while notching a third week as the #1 song on Mediabase’s Hot AC listing.

— “Dracula” received ~17,022 pop spins during the July 19-25 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by a narrow 18 plays.

Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” stays in the #2 position, as Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun” holds at #3. Olivia Rodrigo’s “drop dead” and Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” again follow at #4 and #5, respectively.

— “Dracula” meanwhile garnered ~5,087 tracking period plays at the Hot AC format (-13).

“So Easy (To Fall In Love)” rises a spot to #2, as Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” drops down a level to #3. Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” stays at #4, and Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” keeps in the #5 position.

ara larssonBruno MarsdraculajennieOlivia deanolivia rodrigotame impalaTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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