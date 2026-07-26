Tame Impala & Jennie’s “Dracula” Spends 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 3rd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Leader

The JENNIE remix of Tame Impala’s “Dracula” continues its rule at the pop and hot adult contemporary radio formats.

The smash spends a fourth consecutive week atop the Mediabase pop chart, while notching a third week as the #1 song on Mediabase’s Hot AC listing.

— “Dracula” received ~17,022 pop spins during the July 19-25 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by a narrow 18 plays.

Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” stays in the #2 position, as Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun” holds at #3. Olivia Rodrigo’s “drop dead” and Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” again follow at #4 and #5, respectively.

— “Dracula” meanwhile garnered ~5,087 tracking period plays at the Hot AC format (-13).

“So Easy (To Fall In Love)” rises a spot to #2, as Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” drops down a level to #3. Taylor Swift’s “I Knew It, I Knew You” stays at #4, and Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” keeps in the #5 position.