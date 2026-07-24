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BINI, Lea Martinez, Liza Soberano, HER Attend “Forgotten Island” Comic-Con Party At Arcade Monsters

Film principals and high-profile streaming personalities were present at the celebration.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 24: (L-R) Lea "Slayeas" Martinez (C) poses with Mikha, Gwen, Stacey, Maloi, Sheena, Aiah, Colet and Jhoanna Robles of BINI during DreamWorks Animation's "Forgotten Island" at Arcade Monsters during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for DreamWorks Animation)

The “Forgotten Island” presence at San Diego Comic-Con was not limited to a panel; the film also received representation with an activation at Arcade Monsters.

The event again featured principals from the film, including soundtrack contributors BINI and stars Liza Soberano and HER.

It also featured appearances from streaming and social names like Lea Martinez, Jacki Jing, and Luke Ross, who played games and had visible fun at the demo.

From DreamWorks Animation, “Forgotten Island” opens this September. Photos from the Arcade Monsters party follow.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: (L-R) Lea “Slayeas” Martinez (C) poses with Mikha, Gwen, Stacey, Maloi, Sheena, Aiah, Colet and Jhoanna Robles of BINI during DreamWorks Animation’s “Forgotten Island” at Arcade Monsters during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for DreamWorks Animation)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: (L-R) Mikha, Gwen, Stacey, Sheena, Maloi, Aiah, Jhoanna Robles and Colet of BINI attend DreamWorks Animation’s “Forgotten Island” at Arcade Monsters during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for DreamWorks Animation)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: (L-R) Jhoanna Robles, Aiah, Stacey, Gwen, Mikha, Sheena, Maloi and Colet of BINI attend DreamWorks Animation’s “Forgotten Island” at Arcade Monsters during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for DreamWorks Animation)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: (2nd L-R) Jacki Jing, Lea “Slayeas” Martinez and Luke Ross attend DreamWorks Animation’s “Forgotten Island” at Arcade Monsters during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for DreamWorks Animation)
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 24: (L-R) Lea “Slayeas” Martinez and Luke Ross attend DreamWorks Animation’s “Forgotten Island” at Arcade Monsters during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for DreamWorks Animation)

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Written by Brian Cantor

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Special Look: BINI Performs During “Forgotten Island” Panel At San Diego Comic-Con 2026