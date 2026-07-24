BINI, Lea Martinez, Liza Soberano, HER Attend “Forgotten Island” Comic-Con Party At Arcade Monsters

The “Forgotten Island” presence at San Diego Comic-Con was not limited to a panel; the film also received representation with an activation at Arcade Monsters.

The event again featured principals from the film, including soundtrack contributors BINI and stars Liza Soberano and HER.

It also featured appearances from streaming and social names like Lea Martinez, Jacki Jing, and Luke Ross, who played games and had visible fun at the demo.

From DreamWorks Animation, “Forgotten Island” opens this September. Photos from the Arcade Monsters party follow.