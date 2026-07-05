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Ashtin Earle, Alix Earle Celebrate July 4th At Surf Lodge, Wowing During NYLON’s Annual Takeover

They looked unsurprisingly stunning at NYLON’s annual residency, presented by Starbucks.

Ashtin and Alix Earle | NYLON’s Fourth of July Residency at The Surf Lodge Presented by The Starbucks Coffee Company | David Benthal/BFA for NYLON

Continuing a recent tradition, NYLON celebrated the Fourth of July with a multi-day residency at The Surf Lodge in Montauk.

As is a given for a NYLON celebration, the event played dozens of high-profile guests. The guest list included Ashtin and Alix Earle, who unsurprisingly shined from a style perspective.

Presented by Starbucks, the NYLON residency ran from July 2-4 at the iconic Hamptons venue. Murda Beatz, Hugel, and Snoop Dogg & Carlita served as headline performers, soundtracking a celebration that included major names from the worlds of sports, entertainment, fashion, and social media.

The event also showcased the inaugural edition of NYLON Next, which features actress Sadie Sink on the cover.

Photos of Ashtin Earle, Alix Earle, and Anastasia “Stas” Karanikolaou follow.

Alix Earle and Stassie Karanikolaou | NYLON’s Fourth of July Residency at The Surf Lodge Presented by The Starbucks Coffee Company | David Benthal/BFA for NYLON
Alix Earle | NYLON’s Fourth of July Residency at The Surf Lodge Presented by The Starbucks Coffee Company | David Benthal/BFA for NYLON
Ashtin and Alix Earle | NYLON’s Fourth of July Residency at The Surf Lodge Presented by The Starbucks Coffee Company | David Benthal/BFA for NYLON
Ashtin and Alix Earle | NYLON’s Fourth of July Residency at The Surf Lodge Presented by The Starbucks Coffee Company | David Benthal/BFA for NYLON

alix earleAnastasia Karanikolaouashtin earlenylonstassie karanikolaoustassiebaby

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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