Ashtin Earle, Alix Earle Celebrate July 4th At Surf Lodge, Wowing During NYLON’s Annual Takeover

Continuing a recent tradition, NYLON celebrated the Fourth of July with a multi-day residency at The Surf Lodge in Montauk.

As is a given for a NYLON celebration, the event played dozens of high-profile guests. The guest list included Ashtin and Alix Earle, who unsurprisingly shined from a style perspective.

Presented by Starbucks, the NYLON residency ran from July 2-4 at the iconic Hamptons venue. Murda Beatz, Hugel, and Snoop Dogg & Carlita served as headline performers, soundtracking a celebration that included major names from the worlds of sports, entertainment, fashion, and social media.

The event also showcased the inaugural edition of NYLON Next, which features actress Sadie Sink on the cover.

Photos of Ashtin Earle, Alix Earle, and Anastasia “Stas” Karanikolaou follow.