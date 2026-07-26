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Coi Leray & YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Better Than Yours” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

“Better Than Yours” hits the top spot at urban.

Coi Leray in Better Than Yours | Trendsetter/Epic

Coi Leray & YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Better Than Yours” makes a big jump on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart, rising six places to #1.

The song received ~5,320 spins during the July 19-25 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a whopping 1,474 plays. That increase positions “Better Than Yours” as the week’s greatest airplay gainer.

Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat,” last week’s #1 song, falls to #2 this week.

Tems’ “What You Need” holds at #3, and Kehlani’s “Folded” rises two places to #4 on this week’s urban chart.

Chris Brown’s “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller),” another enduring hit, stays at #5.

better than yoursbryson tillerChris Browncoi leraykehlanitemsyoung boy never broke againyung miami

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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