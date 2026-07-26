Coi Leray & YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Better Than Yours” Reaches #1 At Urban Radio

Coi Leray & YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Better Than Yours” makes a big jump on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart, rising six places to #1.

The song received ~5,320 spins during the July 19-25 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a whopping 1,474 plays. That increase positions “Better Than Yours” as the week’s greatest airplay gainer.

Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat,” last week’s #1 song, falls to #2 this week.

Tems’ “What You Need” holds at #3, and Kehlani’s “Folded” rises two places to #4 on this week’s urban chart.

Chris Brown’s “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller),” another enduring hit, stays at #5.