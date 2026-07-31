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Madonna’s “Love Sensation” Heads For #1 On Dance Radio Chart

The Madonna single should take over the top spot.

Madonna - Confessions II album cover | photo by Rafael Pavarotti | Courtesy of Warner Records

Just slightly more than two months after hitting #1 with “I Feel So Free,” Madonna is poised to return to the top of the Mediabase dance radio chart.

As the July 26-August 1 tracking period draws to a close, the artist’s “Love Sensation” holds a big lead in dance airplay. Barring a highly unlikely twist of fate, it will claim the #1 position when the Mediabase chart goes final this weekend.

“Love Sensation” will seize the throne from The Chainsmokers & Oaks’ “Echo.”

The song appears on Madonna’s 2026 album “Confessions II,” which started atop the Billboard 200 album consumption chart.

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Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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