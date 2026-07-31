Madonna’s “Love Sensation” Heads For #1 On Dance Radio Chart

Just slightly more than two months after hitting #1 with “I Feel So Free,” Madonna is poised to return to the top of the Mediabase dance radio chart.

As the July 26-August 1 tracking period draws to a close, the artist’s “Love Sensation” holds a big lead in dance airplay. Barring a highly unlikely twist of fate, it will claim the #1 position when the Mediabase chart goes final this weekend.

“Love Sensation” will seize the throne from The Chainsmokers & Oaks’ “Echo.”

The song appears on Madonna’s 2026 album “Confessions II,” which started atop the Billboard 200 album consumption chart.