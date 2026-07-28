Charli xcx’s “Music, Fashion, Film” Projected For 50K US Sales, 75K Total US Units

Opening-week US projections have arrived for Charli xcx’s “Music, Fashion, Film,” and they confirm a solid start for the new album.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album should sell 50K US copies by the end of the July 24-30 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 75K in total first-week US units.

A 75K tally would position “Music, Fashion, Film” in the Top 4 of the Billboard 200. Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” (~81K), Olivia Rodrigo’s “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love” (~79.5K) and Ella Langley’s “Dandelion” (~75K) are all pacing for similar tallies.