in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Charli xcx’s “Music, Fashion, Film” Projected For 50K US Sales, 75K Total US Units

It should debut in the Top 4 of the Billboard 200.

Charli xcx - Press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Opening-week US projections have arrived for Charli xcx’s “Music, Fashion, Film,” and they confirm a solid start for the new album.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album should sell 50K US copies by the end of the July 24-30 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 75K in total first-week US units.

A 75K tally would position “Music, Fashion, Film” in the Top 4 of the Billboard 200. Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem” (~81K), Olivia Rodrigo’s “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love” (~79.5K) and Ella Langley’s “Dandelion” (~75K) are all pacing for similar tallies.

charli xcxmusic fashion film

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

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