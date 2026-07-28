“One Night Only” Stars Callum Turner, Monica Barbaro To Appear On Back-to-Back “Fallon” Episodes

(From left) Allie (Monica Barbaro) and Owen (Callum Turner) in ONE NIGHT ONLY, directed by Will Gluck | Nicole Rivelli/Universal
Ahead of the film’s August 7 opening, “One Night Only” Stars Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro will both visit “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to NBC, Turner will appear on the Monday, August 3 episode. Barbaro will then appear on August 4.
The August 3 “Fallon” will also feature an interview with Sunny Sandler. Chance The Rapper will additionally appear as an interview and musical guest.
Interview guest Colman Domingo and stand-up comedy guest Zarna Garg will join Barbaro on the August 4 lineup.
callum turner jimmy fallon monica barbaro nbc one night only the tonight show
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