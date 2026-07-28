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“One Night Only” Stars Callum Turner, Monica Barbaro To Appear On Back-to-Back “Fallon” Episodes

Turner will appear on August 3, and Barbaro will follow on August 4.

(From left) Allie (Monica Barbaro) and Owen (Callum Turner) in ONE NIGHT ONLY, directed by Will Gluck | Nicole Rivelli/Universal

Ahead of the film’s August 7 opening, “One Night Only” Stars Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro will both visit “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Turner will appear on the Monday, August 3 episode. Barbaro will then appear on August 4.

The August 3 “Fallon” will also feature an interview with Sunny Sandler. Chance The Rapper will additionally appear as an interview and musical guest.

Interview guest Colman Domingo and stand-up comedy guest Zarna Garg will join Barbaro on the August 4 lineup.

callum turnerjimmy fallonmonica barbaronbcone night onlythe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

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