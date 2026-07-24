Special Look: BINI Performs During “Forgotten Island” Panel At San Diego Comic-Con 2026

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 24: (L-R) Colet, Maloi, Stacey, Jhoanna Robles, Mikha, Sheena, Gwen and Aiah of BINI attend DreamWorks Animation's "Forgotten Island" panel At San Diego Comic Con on July 24, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for DreamWorks Animation)
The 2026 iteration of Comic-Con is underway, and dozens of upcoming entertainment properties are making a big statement in San Diego.
One such property is Philippines-set animated film “Forgotten Island,” for which DreamWorks Animation held a panel Friday.
The panel featured principals like Liza Soberano, HER, Dave Franco, Januel Mercado, and director Joel Crawford. It also featured a high-profile performance from BINI, the immensely popular girl group that appears on the film’s soundtrack.
Like the other key soundtrack contributors, the members of BINI are Filipino.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.