Special Look: BINI Performs During “Forgotten Island” Panel At San Diego Comic-Con 2026

The 2026 iteration of Comic-Con is underway, and dozens of upcoming entertainment properties are making a big statement in San Diego.

One such property is Philippines-set animated film “Forgotten Island,” for which DreamWorks Animation held a panel Friday.

The panel featured principals like Liza Soberano, HER, Dave Franco, Januel Mercado, and director Joel Crawford. It also featured a high-profile performance from BINI, the immensely popular girl group that appears on the film’s soundtrack.

Like the other key soundtrack contributors, the members of BINI are Filipino.

Photos follow, courtesy of DreamWorks.