Report: Olivia Rodrigo’s “You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love” Debuts At #1 With 261K US Sales, 470K US Units

Living up to expectations for chart position and surpassing them for consumption, Olivia Rodrigo’s “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love” debuts as a dominant #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 Charts.

Hits Daily Double projects the final opening-week numbers at 261K US sales and 470K total US units. The latter figure accounts for album sales and units from track sales and track streams.

The consumption figure ranks as the #2 debut mark of the year, trailing only BTS’ “ARIRANG.”

Signaling Rodrigo’s biggest opening week yet, the consumption number surpasses the 300-400K forecast that initially emerged.