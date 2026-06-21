in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Report: Olivia Rodrigo’s “You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love” Debuts At #1 With 261K US Sales, 470K US Units

It ranks as the #2 debut of the year.

Olivia Rodrigo - The Cure video screenshot | Geffen

Living up to expectations for chart position and surpassing them for consumption, Olivia Rodrigo’s “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love” debuts as a dominant #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 Charts.

Hits Daily Double projects the final opening-week numbers at 261K US sales and 470K total US units. The latter figure accounts for album sales and units from track sales and track streams.

The consumption figure ranks as the #2 debut mark of the year, trailing only BTS’ “ARIRANG.”

Signaling Rodrigo’s biggest opening week yet, the consumption number surpasses the 300-400K forecast that initially emerged.

olivia rodrigoyou seem pretty sad for a girl so in love

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Worthington, sombr Booked For June 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Zara Larsson Replaces Herself At # 1 On Pop Radio Chart, As “Midnight Sun” Rises To The Top