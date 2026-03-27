Report: BTS’ “ARIRANG” Debuts At #1 With 540K US Sales, 652K Total US Units

BTS’ eagerly anticipated comeback album “ARIRANG” unsurprisingly debuts as a dominant #1 in the United States.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new album sold 540K US copies during its inaugural tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it generated 652K in total first-week units.

Both figures convincingly rank as the week’s best, signposting a #1 debut on the Billboard Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts.

Luke Combs’ “The Way I Am,” the next-best performer, debuts at #2 with 23K US sales and 99K total US units. That means the BTS album sold nearly 24x more copies and generated more than 6.5x in total activity than any other album.