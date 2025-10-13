Taylor Swift’s “Life Of A Showgirl” Debuts With 5.5 Million Global Sales Equivalents; Becomes Her 15th 7-Figure Debut

Word had already broken that Taylor Swift’s “The Life Of A Showgirl” had surpassed 4 million in total US units from pure album sales and equivalent track consumption.

Monday, Republic added that the album generated over 5.5 million in global first-week consumption.

Although it is her best debut sum yet, it is far from her first impressive one. Swift, in fact, has now seen 15 albums generate over 1 million in first-week global consumption.

Though not explicitly articulated in the new Republic press release, the “15th album” milestone can be logically concluded based on past releases.

Republic explicitly noted that “evermore” was her eighth album to reach the seven-figure debut mark. It subsequently confirmed million-plus debuts for all of her subsequent releases — “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” “Red (Taylor’s Version),” “Midnights,” “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” and “The Tortured Poets Department,” thus making “Showgirl” the 15th to achieve the feat.