Megan Moroney’s “Cloud 9” Projected For #1 On Billboard 200 With Over 75K US Sales, 140K US Units

Megan Moroney is set to secure her first #1 album in the United States, as “Cloud 9” paces for the top spot on the Billboard 200.

According to Hits Daily Double, the new album should sell about 77K US copies during its inaugural week of tracking. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate roughly 141K in total first-week US consumption.

Both numbers will dominantly rank as the week’s best, giving Moroney her first career #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200. The album will also be her first to top the Billboard Top Country Albums listing.

Moroney has been promoting the new album with a “9 Cities, 9 Days” series of fan events. The trip included a surprise appearance at the Times Square Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.