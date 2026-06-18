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Millie Bobby Brown, Sam Worthington, sombr Booked For June 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

One of the most popular “Fallon” guests returns on Thursday’s.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1930 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Millie Bobby Brown during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, February 29, 2024 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Since first rising to fame as part of the “Stranger Things” cast, Millie Bobby Brown has delivered standout moments on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

She will have the chance to deliver another on June 25.

NBC confirms Brown as the episode’s lead interview guest. She will be part of a three-guest lineup, with Sam Worthington also appearing for an interview.

Sombr will join for both an interview and musical performance.

In re-runs for the rest of this week, “The Tonight Show” returns with new installments on June 22.

jimmy fallonMillie Bobby Brownsam worthingtonsombrthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

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