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Zara Larsson Replaces Herself At # 1 On Pop Radio Chart, As “Midnight Sun” Rises To The Top

She ruled last week’s chart with the PinkPantheress collaboration “Stateside.”

Zara Larsson - Midnight Sun video screenshot | Epic

Zara Larsson achieves a rare feat on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, replacing herself at #1.

After ruling last week’s listing as part of the PinkPantheress collaboration “Stateside,” Larsson this week hits #1 with her own “Midnight Sun.”

Played ~15,659 times during the June 14-20 tracking period (+1,003), “Midnight Sun” rises two spots to #1.

“Stateside” drops a spot to #2, as sombr’s “homewrecker” ascends two levels to #3.

Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” spends another week at #4, and Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” drops three places to #5 on this week’s chart.

Bruno Marsmidnight sunOlivia deanpinkpantheresssombrzara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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