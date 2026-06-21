Zara Larsson Replaces Herself At # 1 On Pop Radio Chart, As “Midnight Sun” Rises To The Top

Zara Larsson achieves a rare feat on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, replacing herself at #1.

After ruling last week’s listing as part of the PinkPantheress collaboration “Stateside,” Larsson this week hits #1 with her own “Midnight Sun.”

Played ~15,659 times during the June 14-20 tracking period (+1,003), “Midnight Sun” rises two spots to #1.

“Stateside” drops a spot to #2, as sombr’s “homewrecker” ascends two levels to #3.

Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” spends another week at #4, and Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might” drops three places to #5 on this week’s chart.