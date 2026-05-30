Patricia Clune, Grace Quigley, Gracyn Blackmore, Jada Jenkins, More Spotted At White Fox’s Miami Swim Week Event

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 29: Patricia Clune and Grace Quigley attend White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)
White Fox’s Miami Swim Week runway debut made a major splash, capturing the interest of the pop culture, fashion, and social media worlds Friday night.
Whereas many Swim Week shows feature near-identical rosters of models, “White Fox Presents: La Tropica” went in a different direction. Befitting the White Fox brand’s pop culture cachet and social media impact, the runway played host to numerous high-profile social stars and reality TV personalities.
The roster of attendees for the show and accompanying party was equally striking, with recognizable influencers and entertainment notables like Patricia Clune, Grace Quigley, Daniela Ortiz Rivera, Gracyn Blackmore, Natalie Cruz, Jada Jenkins, Vanna Einerson, and Miguel Gato (“Miguel Does Hair”) taking in the festivities. All unsurprisingly “brought it” from a style perspective.
The event took place at The Setai Miami Beach; photos follow.
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