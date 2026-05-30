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Patricia Clune, Grace Quigley, Gracyn Blackmore, Jada Jenkins, More Spotted At White Fox’s Miami Swim Week Event

Friday’s “White Fox Presents: La Tropica” was a high-profile runway celebration.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 29: Patricia Clune and Grace Quigley attend White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)

White Fox’s Miami Swim Week runway debut made a major splash, capturing the interest of the pop culture, fashion, and social media worlds Friday night.

Whereas many Swim Week shows feature near-identical rosters of models, “White Fox Presents: La Tropica” went in a different direction. Befitting the White Fox brand’s pop culture cachet and social media impact, the runway played host to numerous high-profile social stars and reality TV personalities.

The roster of attendees for the show and accompanying party was equally striking, with recognizable influencers and entertainment notables like Patricia Clune, Grace Quigley, Daniela Ortiz Rivera, Gracyn Blackmore, Natalie Cruz, Jada Jenkins, Vanna Einerson, and Miguel Gato (“Miguel Does Hair”) taking in the festivities. All unsurprisingly “brought it” from a style perspective.

The event took place at The Setai Miami Beach; photos follow.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Daniela Ortiz Rivera attends White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Gracyn Blackmore attends White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Vanna Einerson attends White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Natalie Cruz attends White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Guest and Jada Jenkins attends White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Miguel Gato and guest attend White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Patricia Clune and Grace Quigley attend White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)

Daniela ortiz-riveragrace quigleyGracyn BlackmoreJada JenkinsMiami swim weekmiguel gatoNatalie CruzPatricia CluneVanna Einersonwhite fox

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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