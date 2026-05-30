Samantha Kelly Slays Runway For White Fox During Miami Swim Week

There was no shortage of killer moments at White Fox’s inaugural Miami Swim Week runway show. But there were definitely standout phases of the Friday’s eagerly anticipated production, entitled “La Tropica.”

One high point came from Samantha Kelly, who rocked a purple and pink patterned bikini for the brand. With a fantastic bikini body and a magnetic presence, her walk was absolutely one to remember.

Featuring Kendall Vertes as host, Friday’s show at The Setai Miami Beach was a fitting runway encapsulation of the White Fox phenomenon. It featured a star-studded list of models on the runway, and an equally compelling roster of attendees for the on-site experience and after party.

Photos of Samantha’s time on the runway follow, courtesy of White Fox.