in Culture News, Runway

Samantha Kelly Slays Runway For White Fox During Miami Swim Week

The model and social sensation looked incredible at Friday’s show.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 29: Samantha Kelly walks the runway for the White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)

There was no shortage of killer moments at White Fox’s inaugural Miami Swim Week runway show. But there were definitely standout phases of the Friday’s eagerly anticipated production, entitled “La Tropica.”

One high point came from Samantha Kelly, who rocked a purple and pink patterned bikini for the brand. With a fantastic bikini body and a magnetic presence, her walk was absolutely one to remember.

Featuring Kendall Vertes as host, Friday’s show at The Setai Miami Beach was a fitting runway encapsulation of the White Fox phenomenon. It featured a star-studded list of models on the runway, and an equally compelling roster of attendees for the on-site experience and after party.

Photos of Samantha’s time on the runway follow, courtesy of White Fox.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Samantha Kelly walks the runway for the White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Samantha Kelly walks the runway for the White Fox Presents: La Tropica Runway Show during Miami Swim Week at The Setai Miami Beach on May 29, 2026 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for White Fox)

Miami swim weekSamantha kellywhite fox

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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