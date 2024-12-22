in Music News

Chris Brown’s “Residuals” Returns To #1 At Urban Radio, Earning 3rd Week On Top

“Residuals” claims #1 at the urban format for a third total week.

Chris Brown - Residuals Visualizer | YouTube

After dropping to #2 on last week’s Mediabase urban radio chart, Chris Brown returns to the #1 spot on this week’s listing.

Played ~5,724 times during the December 15-21 tracking period, “Residuals” earns a third total week in the pinnacle position. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 186.

Down one spot, The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” claims #2 on the listing.

Real Boston Richey’s “Help Me” enjoys a three-place lift to #3, while GloRilla’s “TGIF” holds at #4 on the chart. Up two places, GloRilla’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME (featuring Sexyy Red)” claims #5.

