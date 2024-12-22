Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” Remains #1 At Pop Radio, Scoring 2nd Week On Top

Following in the footsteps of her previous chart-toppers, Sabrina Carpenter’s “Taste” becomes a multi-week #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played ~16,656 times during the December 15-21 tracking period (-81), “Taste” scores a second consecutive week on top.

Carpenter’s previous #1 hits “Feather,” “Espresso,” and “Please Please Please” also enjoyed multi-week reigns at the pop radio format. In a testament to Carpenter’s dominant 2024, all four songs, notably, reached #1 this year.

Myles Smith’s “Stargazing” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, while Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars’ “Die With A Smile” stays in the #3 position.

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” spends another week at #4, and the consistency continues at #5, with Billie Eilish’s “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” remaining in that spot.