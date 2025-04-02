DiJonai Carrington Delivers Selfie Slay In New Instagram Photo Dump

With anticipation continuing to build for the next WNBA season, DiJonai Carrington delivered a resonant new Instagram photo dump.

The dump finds the league’s reigning Most Improved Player showcasing her signature style in a variety of photos, many of which are selfies.

A commonality among instant comments is the fire emoji, a deserved reaction to the athlete’s irrefutable slay.

Carrington, who won the aforementioned MIP award with the Connecticut Sun, moves to the Dallas Wings for the new season.

The Instagram post follows.