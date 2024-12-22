GloRilla & Sexyy Red’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME” Rises To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

GloRilla’s “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME (featuring Sexyy Red)” reaches #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The song, which was #2 last week, earns #1 thanks to the ~6,151 spins it received during the December 15-21 tracking period. The count bests last week’s mark by 574 plays.

Up two places, Latto’s “Brokey” earns #2 on the new listing.

The Weeknd & Playboi Carti’s “Timeless” holds at #3, while Kendrick Lamar’s “squabble up” makes a big, five-place move to #4.

Future’s “Too Fast,” which reached #1 on last week’s chart, descends to #5 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase rhythmic listing.