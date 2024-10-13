in Music News

Post Malone & Blake Shelton’s “Pour Me A Drink” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

The collaboration reaches the top of this week’s Mediabase chart.

Post Malone and Blake Shelton - Pour Me A Drink | Video screenshot | UMG

Making good on the mid-week projection, Post Malone’s “Pour Me A Drink (featuring Blake Shelton)” officially ascends to #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Pour Me A Drink” seizes the throne from Luke Bryan’s “Love You, Miss You, Mean It.”

The leader in chart points, “Pour Me A Drink” also ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the October 6-12 tracking period. It received ~9,620 spins (+1,190) and ~39.24 million audience impressions.

Jelly Roll’s “I Am Not Okay” rises one spot to #2, while Kane Brown & Marshmello’s “Miles On It” ticks up one level to #3. Justin Moore’s “This Is My Dirt” ascends a place to #4, and Morgan Wallen’s “Lies Lies Lies” jumps two spots to #5.

“Love You, Miss You, Mean It” falls out of the Top 5.

