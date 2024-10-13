in Music News

Megan Thee Stallion & Yuki Chiba’s “Mamushi” Officially Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

The collaboration indeed reaches #1 on the new rhythmic listing.

The projection proved correct, as Megan Thee Stallion’s “Mamushi (featuring Yuki Chiba)” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Played ~5,681 times during the October 6-12 tracking period (+359), “Mamushi” rises one place to #1.

Jordan Adetunji’s “Kehlani,” last week’s leader, settles for #2 on the new Mediabase rhythmic chart.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” spends another week in the #3 position, while GloRilla’s “TGIF” jumps two places to #4 on the listing.

21 Savage’s “prove it” matches last week’s position, claiming #5 on this week’s edition of the rhythmic chart.

