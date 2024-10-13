in Music News

Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding’s “Free” Officially Earns #1 At Dance Radio

The song completes its ascent to #1 on the US dance chart.

“Free,” the latest collaboration between Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, officially earns #1 on this week’s Mediabase dance radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Free” earns #1 thanks to the ~624 spins it received during the October 6-12 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 94 plays.

Alesso & Nate Smith’s “I Like It” rises three spots to #2, while Two Friends & Alexander Stewart’s “Wrong Way” ascends one level to #3.

Madison Beer’s “15 MINUTES,” last week’s leader, drops to #4. David Guetta & Alesso’s “Never Going Home Tonight” concurrently jumps three places to #5.

