Travis Scott’s “Utopia” Projected For #1 With 125K US Album Sales, 400K Total US Units

The new Travis Scott album is pacing for a convincing #1 debut on the Billboard Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts.

According to Hits Daily Double, the buzzy new release should sell 125K US copies by the end of the July 28-August 3 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 400K in total US consumption.

Both figures will convincingly rank as the week’s best. Post Malone’s “Austin,” which is projected for #2 in both columns, should debut with about 28K sales and 108K total units.

Songs from “Utopia” will meanwhile fare well on the Billboard Hot 100.