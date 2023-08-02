in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Travis Scott’s “Utopia” Projected For #1 With 125K US Album Sales, 400K Total US Units

“Utopia” will debut as a convincing #1.

Travis Scott - Utopia audio/YouTube Cover | Cactus Jack/Epic

The new Travis Scott album is pacing for a convincing #1 debut on the Billboard Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts.

According to Hits Daily Double, the buzzy new release should sell 125K US copies by the end of the July 28-August 3 tracking period. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 400K in total US consumption.

Both figures will convincingly rank as the week’s best. Post Malone’s “Austin,” which is projected for #2 in both columns, should debut with about 28K sales and 108K total units.

Songs from “Utopia” will meanwhile fare well on the Billboard Hot 100.

austinpost maloneTravis Scottutopia

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Headed For Top 5 On Pop Radio Chart

NewJeans’ “Get Up” Fuels Rise To #2 On Billboard Artist 100, Strong Presence On Billboard Hot 100