Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” Reaches #1 At Pop Radio, Remains #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary

“Beautiful Things” ranks as a two-format #1 this week.

Benson Boone by Dennis Leupold, press photo courtesy of Warner Records

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. The smash concurrently retains its position atop the Mediabase hot adult contemporary chart.

— “Beautiful Things,” which received ~16,566 spins at the format during the April 14-20 tracking period (+1,218), rises one place to #1 on the pop chart.

Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” falls one level to #2, while Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” stays at #3.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Feather” (#4) and Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” (#5) also hold steady this week.

— Credited with ~5,787 spins (+30), “Beautiful Things” meanwhile enjoys a second week at #1 on the Hot AC chart.

“Lose Control” also appears at #2 on this listing, while Justin Timberlake’s “Selfish” stays at #3. Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season” rises two places to #4, and Taylor Swift’s enduring “Cruel Summer” keeps tabs on the #5 position.

