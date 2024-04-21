in Music News

21 Savage’s “redrum” Officially Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“redrum” takes over the top spot at rhythmic radio.

21 savage - redrum video screenshot | Epic

21 Savage’s “redrum” makes a big gain on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, ascending three spots to #1.

“redrum” received a format-leading ~5,444 spins during the April 14-20 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 743.

Up four places, Flo Milli’s “Never Lose Me (featuring Lil Yachty)” earns #2.

Muni Long’s “Made For Me” falls one spot to #3 on the new rhythmic chart, while Jack Harlow’s “Lovin On Me” drops a place to #4. SZA’s “Saturn” concurrently ascends four levels to #5.

Nicki Minaj’s “FTCU,” last week’s leader, takes #6 this week.

Written by Brian Cantor

