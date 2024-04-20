Dua Lipa’s “Illusion” Debuts In Top 20 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

As should be expected for a new video from Dua Lipa, the “Illusion” clip is visually compelling. As should also be expected for a new video from Dua Lipa, it found an impressive audience on YouTube.

Credited with 9,624,483 views during the April 12-18 tracking period, “Illusion” starts at #19 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The video meanwhile represents the chart’s #2 new entry; only Thalapathy Vijay & Yuvan Shankar Raja’s “Whistle Podu” (#4 on the overall chart with 13,835,830 views) debuts higher this week.

“Illusion” is the latest taste of Dua Lipa’s forthcoming album “Radical Optimism.”