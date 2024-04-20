in Music News

Dua Lipa’s “Illusion” Debuts In Top 20 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The new video amassed nearly 10 million tracking period views.

Dua Lipa - Illusion video screenshot | Warner

As should be expected for a new video from Dua Lipa, the “Illusion” clip is visually compelling. As should also be expected for a new video from Dua Lipa, it found an impressive audience on YouTube.

Credited with 9,624,483 views during the April 12-18 tracking period, “Illusion” starts at #19 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

The video meanwhile represents the chart’s #2 new entry; only Thalapathy Vijay & Yuvan Shankar Raja’s “Whistle Podu” (#4 on the overall chart with 13,835,830 views) debuts higher this week.

“Illusion” is the latest taste of Dua Lipa’s forthcoming album “Radical Optimism.”

dua lipaillusion

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo Returns Home, Rocks Bikini In Latest Instagram Photo Dump