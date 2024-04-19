Kim Kardashian Scheduled For Appearance On April 22 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

While NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” air re-runs, ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will open the week of April 22-26 with new episodes.

The first will feature Kim Kardashian. ABC notes that Kim will appear as the lead interview guest, highlighting an episode that also features a chat with Ramón Rodríguez and a performance by Real Estate.

Officially, Kim will be on-hand to support “American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two.” Many, of course, will be eager to see whether she addresses Taylor Swift’s apparent new diss track “thanK you aIMee.”

A complete look at upcoming “Kimmel” listings follows:

Monday, April 22

1. Kim Kardashian (“American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two”) 2. Ramón Rodríguez (“Will Trent”) 3. Musical Guest Real Estate

Tuesday, April 23

1. Wanda Sykes (“The Upshaws”) 2. Gabriel Iglesias (“Don’t Worry Be Fluffy”) 3. Musical Guest ERNEST

Wednesday, April 24

1. Carol Burnett (“Palm Royale”) 2. Nicholas Galitzine (“The Idea of You”) 3. Musical Guest Christian Nodal

Thursday, April 25

TBC

Friday, April 26

TBC