Kim Kardashian Scheduled For Appearance On April 22 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Kim will appear as the episode’s lead interview guest.

Kim Kardshian - 2024 Instagram picture (Via @kimkardashian)

While NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and CBS’ “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” air re-runs, ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will open the week of April 22-26 with new episodes.

The first will feature Kim Kardashian. ABC notes that Kim will appear as the lead interview guest, highlighting an episode that also features a chat with Ramón Rodríguez and a performance by Real Estate.

Officially, Kim will be on-hand to support “American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two.” Many, of course, will be eager to see whether she addresses Taylor Swift’s apparent new diss track “thanK you aIMee.”

A complete look at upcoming “Kimmel” listings follows:

Monday, April 22
1. Kim Kardashian (“American Horror Story: Delicate Part Two”) 2. Ramón Rodríguez (“Will Trent”) 3. Musical Guest Real Estate
Tuesday, April 23
1. Wanda Sykes (“The Upshaws”) 2. Gabriel Iglesias (“Don’t Worry Be Fluffy”) 3. Musical Guest ERNEST
Wednesday, April 24
1. Carol Burnett (“Palm Royale”) 2. Nicholas Galitzine (“The Idea of You”) 3. Musical Guest Christian Nodal
Thursday, April 25
TBC
Friday, April 26
TBC

