Taylor Swift Now Claims Top 3 Spots On US iTunes Album Sales Chart With “Tortured Poets Department”

The standard and anthology versions are selling like hotcakes.

Taylor Swift - The Bolter press photo by Beth Garrabrant, courtesy of Republic Records

Shortly after its release late Thursday/early Friday, the standard edition of Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” shot to #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart. The clean version of the album concurrently reached the Top 5.

At 2AM ET Friday morning, Swift released a deluxe, “Anthology” version of the album, turning “Tortured Poets” into a double-disc set. That version, too, caught immediate fire on iTunes.

As of 11:25AM ET, the “Anthology” version now occupies #1 on the all-genre chart. The explicit standard issue follows at #2, while the clean “Anthology” appears at #3.

The clean standard issue occupies the #5 chart, leaving Pearl Jam’s #4-ranked “Dark Matter” as the only non-Taylor Swift release in the active Top 5.

