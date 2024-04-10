Rachel Pizzolato Shined With Elegant Look During Total White’s LA Fashion Week Show (Special Look)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Rachel Pizzolato walks the runway for the Total White fashion show during the Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion on March 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
Rachel Pizzolato has been a fixture of Fashion and Swim Week events, routinely stealing the show — and commanding ample media and fan attention — whether in a glamorous dress or a beach-ready swimsuit.
Her runway success continued at LA Fashion Week. Walking for numerous designers in the Art Hearts Fashion series of shows, Pizzolato delivered memorable look after memorable look.
Her most memorable may have been an elegant white ensemble for Total White. With a stunning, high-slit dress was a perfect match for Pizzolato’s figure — and thus a perfect, impact-making showcase at LAFW.
Photos from her time on the runway follow, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion.
