SZA’s “Saturn” Officially Enters Top 10 On Pop Radio Chart

In a recent story, Headline Planet noted that SZA’s “Saturn,” Renee Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Not My Fault,” and Olivia Rodrigo’s “obsessed” were all vying for one available spot in the Top 10 at pop radio.

The April 14-20 Mediabase tracking period has concluded, and “Saturn” has officially secured that available spot.

Up four places, “Saturn” earns a new peak of #10 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop chart. The song received ~7,391 spins during the April 14-20 tracking period, besting last week’s count by 1,368.

The aforementioned “Not My Fault” and “obsessed” hold at #11 and #12, respectively.