Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Confirmed For Interview On April 29 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

News recently broke that Charli XCX and Troye Sivan would be joining forces for the “Sweat” tour. On the heels of the announcement, the popular musicians will appear for a joint late-night television interview.

NBC confirms Charli and Troye for the April 29 edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Their interview will air after Seth chats with comedian Jim Gaffigan about the new Netflix film “Unfrosted.”

A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Monday, April 22: Guests include Peter Dinklage (American Dreamer) and Rory Scovel (Rory Scovel: Religion, Sex and a Few Things in Between). Adrian Young sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 3/7/24)

Tuesday, April 23: Guests include Maya Rudolph (Loot), Beth Ditto (Real Power) and musical guest Gossip (Performance: “Real Power”, Album: Real Power). Kaz Rodriguez sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 3/27/24)

Wednesday, April 24: Guests include Jeremy Strong (An Enemy of the People) and Amber Ruffin (The Wiz). The 8G Band with Fred Armisen. (OAD 4/1/24)

Thursday, April 25: Guests include Tim Robinson (Comedy Tour: I Think You Should Leave), Wendell Pierce (Elsbeth) and Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along). The 8G Band with Fred Armisen. (OAD 4/2/24)

Friday, April 26: Guests include Jerrod Carmichael (Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show), Stephanie Ruhle (The 11th hour with Stephanie Ruhle) and musical guest X Ambassadors (Performance: “No Strings”, Album: Townie). The 8G Band with Fred Armisen. (OAD 4/3/24)

Monday, April 29: Guests include Jim Gaffigan (Unfrosted: The Pop Tart Story) and Charli XCX & Troye Sivan (Tour: Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat). Queen Cora Coleman sits-in with the 8G Band. Show #1512