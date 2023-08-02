in Music News

NewJeans’ “Get Up” Fuels Rise To #2 On Billboard Artist 100, Strong Presence On Billboard Hot 100

The members of NewJeans enjoy an impressive week on the Billboard charts.

In addition to claiming #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 chart, NewJeans’ “Get Up” EP fueled other big chart achievements for the group.

NewJeans, notably, rises to #2 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart that ranks the biggest overall acts in America. Only Taylor Swift appears higher on this week’s listing.

The group, meanwhile, claims three spots on this week’s Billboard Hot 100. Buzzy single “Super Shy” rises to a peak of #48, while “ETA” debuts at #81 and “Cool With You” takes #93.

Already an impressive performer, “Super Shy” will have an opportunity to make an even bigger impact in the coming weeks and months. The song is receiving an official radio push, with its “impact” tentatively slated for mid-August.

