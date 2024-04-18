in Runway

Maeve Kelley Opened Coral Castillo Show, Looked Stunning At LA Fashion Week

Maeve Kelley was a highlight of the designer’s LAFW show last month.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: A model walks the runway for the Coral Castillo fashion show during the Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion on March 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Maeve Kelley enjoyed a spectacular start to her 2024. In playing her first headline show at Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, the musician and model enjoyed a prominent role at Los Angeles Fashion Week.

Maeve opened the Coral Castillo show during the Art Hearts Fashion series, wowing in a gold-colored outfit on behalf of the designer.

The striking runway moment further solidified Maeve’s place as a promising force in the entertainment and fashion worlds, while helping to make the Coral Castillo show a particularly noteworthy one.

Photos of her time on the runway follow, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion.

lafwMaeve kelley

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

