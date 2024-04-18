Maeve Kelley Opened Coral Castillo Show, Looked Stunning At LA Fashion Week

Maeve Kelley enjoyed a spectacular start to her 2024. In playing her first headline show at Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, the musician and model enjoyed a prominent role at Los Angeles Fashion Week.

Maeve opened the Coral Castillo show during the Art Hearts Fashion series, wowing in a gold-colored outfit on behalf of the designer.

The striking runway moment further solidified Maeve’s place as a promising force in the entertainment and fashion worlds, while helping to make the Coral Castillo show a particularly noteworthy one.

Photos of her time on the runway follow, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion.