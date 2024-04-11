Dilara Acar Rocked Stunning Black Dress, Delivered Major LAFW Moment During Mister Triple X Show

Dilara Acar (@dilaraenergy) was one of the standout models during the Art Hearts Fashion shows at this year’s Los Angeles Fashion Week, and her impact was particularly obvious during the Mister Triple X show.

Wearing a daring black dress and sporting stunning glam, the model looked sensational while walking the runway on behalf of the edgy designer. The look may have been one of the most memorable of the entire LAFW experience.

Such an impact was hardly surprising given Dilara’s prowess as a model and Mister Triple X’s flair for resonant styles, but as the pictures indicate (courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion), it was still significant.