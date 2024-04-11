Dilara Acar Rocked Stunning Black Dress, Delivered Major LAFW Moment During Mister Triple X Show

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 23: Dilara Acar walks the runway for the Mister Triple X fashion show during the Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion on March 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
Dilara Acar (@dilaraenergy) was one of the standout models during the Art Hearts Fashion shows at this year’s Los Angeles Fashion Week, and her impact was particularly obvious during the Mister Triple X show.
Wearing a daring black dress and sporting stunning glam, the model looked sensational while walking the runway on behalf of the edgy designer. The look may have been one of the most memorable of the entire LAFW experience.
Such an impact was hardly surprising given Dilara’s prowess as a model and Mister Triple X’s flair for resonant styles, but as the pictures indicate (courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion), it was still significant.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
Loading…