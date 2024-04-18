Jonica Keating Models Fashion Nova Bikini, Looks Absolutely Amazing In Latest Instagram Video

Earlier this month, Jonica Keating took an exciting new step in her career. The popular social influencer and model released her debut single “Being A Girl,” while also co-directing its music video.

As she begins to build buzz over her music prowess, she is still excelling in the modeling world. Jonica has shared several standout Instagram posts in the past week, with Thursday’s update landing especially high on the stunning scale.

A short video, the post finds Jonica rocking a two-piece from Fashion Nova. She shows off all angles while modeling the suit, and there is not a moment where the social creator does not look amazing.

Jonica does not regularly publicize her like counts, but the post amassed nearly 400 comments in just a few hours. That is already solid by Jonica’s standard, and it should only grow in the next day or two.

One look at the video, of course, would confirm the high engagement as the antithesis of surprising.