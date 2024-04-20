in Hot On Social

Olivia Rodrigo Returns Home, Rocks Bikini In Latest Instagram Photo Dump

Olivia Rodrigo is enjoying life in her latest Instagram post.

Olivia Rodrigo is back home in her latest Instagram dump (Via @oliviarodrigo)

Adding to her Instagram feed for the first time since celebrating her Coachella performance with No Doubt, Olivia Rodrigo shared a photo dump Saturday.

Entitled “home,” the post finds Rodrigo enjoying some relaxation back in her California home. The individual slides include some shots at the beach, with one — a shot of Rodrigo in a bikini — sure to command particularly noteworthy attention.

The picture finds Rodrigo walking on a beachside road with her phone and shoes in hand. It has already been a focal point of the post’s comments.

olivia rodrigo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

