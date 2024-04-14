Bebe Rexha Stuns In Tight Pants, Hypes Coachella Set In New Instagram Picture

Last weekend, Bebe Rexha hyped her Final Four weekend performance with some stunning shots in a corset outside a Phoenix trailer.

This weekend, she previewed her big Coachella moment with another striking Instagram post.

Set to her new single “Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da),” the picture finds Bebe outside a van. Bebe is rocking leggings in the shot, offering a very flattering view of her famous butt and legs.

The caption notes that she will be taking the Coachella stage at 6:50PM on Sunday, while the van hypes the name of the aforementioned single.