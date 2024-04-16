Maggie Rogers Performs On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (Early Look)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Maggie Rogers during Tuesday’s April 16, 2024 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Maggie Rogers released her new album “Don’t Forget Me” this past Friday. To ensure everyone remembers to check it out, the artist takes the stage for a high-profile performance Tuesday night.
Indeed, the acclaimed artist takes the stage on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
Rogers performs late in the episode, closing a broadcast that also features Orlando Bloom and George Takei. Filmed in advance, the episode will begin at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS.
The Maggie Rogers performance should start at around 12:25AM. First-look photos follow:
