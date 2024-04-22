in Music News

Taylor Swift & Post Malone’s “Fortnight” Erupts As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Fortnight” earns the top spot on this week’s add board.

Fortnight video screenshot | UMG

Numerous songs from Taylor Swift’s new album “The Tortured Poets Department” received immediate radio support; official single “Fortnight (featuring Post Malone)” received enough to rank as hot adult contemporary radio’s most added song.

The high-profile collaboration landed at 73 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations this week, a count that secures a dominant first-place finish on the format’s add board.

Hozier’s “Too Sweet” takes second on the Mediabase Hot AC add board with 23 pickups, while an add count of 11 slots Olivia Rodrigo’s “obsessed” in third. With 10 adds each, Dua Lipa’s “Illusion” and Teddy Swims’ “The Door” tie for fourth-most added.

“Fortnight” additionally topped the AC add board Monday, scoring 17 adds at the format. It is a virtual lock to earn the same most added distinction at pop radio on Tuesday.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

