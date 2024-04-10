Lindsay Rienstra Ranked As LAFW Standout, Showcasing Stunning Looks For Vivons, For The Stars, More

Evidenced by follower counts of nearly 160K on TikTok and almost 27K on Instagram, Lindsay Rienstra has already begun to establish herself as a star in the world of fashion.

Her impressive showing at March’s Los Angeles Fashion Week only further underscored her potential to become a major modeling force.

Walking for Vivons, For The Stars, Maribel Julcahuanca, and Haus of Puglielli as part of the Art Hearts Fashion series, Rienstra looked routinely stunning and commanding on the runway. She undoubtedly shined as a standout among the many LAFW models, while helping elevate to the impact of each striking piece she wore.

Photographic highlights from her starmaking LAFW follow, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion.