in Runway

Lindsay Rienstra Ranked As LAFW Standout, Showcasing Stunning Looks For Vivons, For The Stars, More

Lindsay Rienstra stunned on runway after runway at last month’s LA Fashion Week.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Lindsay Rienstra walks the runway for the Vivons fashion show during the Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion on March 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Evidenced by follower counts of nearly 160K on TikTok and almost 27K on Instagram, Lindsay Rienstra has already begun to establish herself as a star in the world of fashion.

Her impressive showing at March’s Los Angeles Fashion Week only further underscored her potential to become a major modeling force.

Walking for Vivons, For The Stars, Maribel Julcahuanca, and Haus of Puglielli as part of the Art Hearts Fashion series, Rienstra looked routinely stunning and commanding on the runway. She undoubtedly shined as a standout among the many LAFW models, while helping elevate to the impact of each striking piece she wore.

Photographic highlights from her starmaking LAFW follow, courtesy of Designing The District and Art Hearts Fashion.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 22: Lindsay Rienstra walks the runway for the Vivons fashion show during the Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion on March 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 22: Lindsay Rienstra walks the runway for the Vivons fashion show during the Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion on March 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Lindsay Rienstra walks the runway for the For The Stars fashion show during the Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion on March 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Lindsay Rienstra walks the runway for the For The Stars fashion show during the Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion on March 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Lindsay Rienstra walks the runway for the For The Stars fashion show during the Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion on March 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 22: Lindsay Rienstra walks the runway for the M. Julcahuanca fashion show during the Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion on March 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 22: Lindsay Rienstra walks the runway for the M. Julcahuanca fashion show during the Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion on March 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 22: Lindsay Rienstra walks the runway for the M. Julcahuanca fashion show during the Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion on March 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Lindsay Rienstra walks the runway for the House of Puglielli fashion show during the Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion on March 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 21: Lindsay Rienstra walks the runway for the House of Puglielli fashion show during the Los Angeles Fashion Week powered by Art Hearts Fashion on March 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

lafwLindsay Rienstra

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Rachel Pizzolato Shined With Elegant Look During Total White’s LA Fashion Week Show (Special Look)

Dilara Acar Rocked Stunning Black Dress, Delivered Major LAFW Moment During Mister Triple X Show