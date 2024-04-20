Taylor Swift & Post Malone’s “Fortnight” Breaks Single-Day Spotify Record As “Tortured Poets Department” Makes Monster Debut

By Friday evening, Taylor Swift’s new album “The Tortured Poets Department” had already broken the Spotify record for biggest single-day streaming performance by an album.

By the end of Friday, the album’s lead single had broken the record for biggest single-day performance by an individual track.

Indeed, Spotify confirms that “Fortnight (featuring Post Malone)” had amassed 25,204,472 global streams on opening day. The count represents a new high mark for the platform, besting the record of 23,701,697 achieved by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” this past Christmas Eve.

“Fortnight” was, of course, not the only “Tortured Poets” song to post monster numbers. Tracks from the double album claim the Top 16 spots on the Global Spotify chart for Friday, April 19. Nothing from the album, meanwhile, appears below #42.

From a chart standpoint, “Tortured Poets” fared even more exceptionally in the United States. Tracks from the album claim the Top 24 positions on the US chart, with the album’s lowest performer landing at #34.