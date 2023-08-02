in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Headed For Top 5 On Pop Radio Chart

The “GUTS” single should reach a new milestone on this week’s pop chart.

Olivia Rodrigo - vampire video screenshot | Geffen

After reaching the Top 10 on this past week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” is already pacing for a Top 5 position.

The lead “GUTS” single received 4,756 spins during the first three days of the July 30-August 5 tracking period. Up 11% from the same-time-last-week mark, the tally positions “vampire” at #5 on Mediabase’s building/real-time listing.

Since “vampire” does not face an obvious threat from below, it should have no trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking.

“Vampire” also continues to fare well at hot adult contemporary radio, where it maintains a Top 10 position (and is also up over 10% in week-over-week spins).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

