Olivia Rodrigo’s “Vampire” Headed For Top 5 On Pop Radio Chart

After reaching the Top 10 on this past week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” is already pacing for a Top 5 position.

The lead “GUTS” single received 4,756 spins during the first three days of the July 30-August 5 tracking period. Up 11% from the same-time-last-week mark, the tally positions “vampire” at #5 on Mediabase’s building/real-time listing.

Since “vampire” does not face an obvious threat from below, it should have no trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking.

“Vampire” also continues to fare well at hot adult contemporary radio, where it maintains a Top 10 position (and is also up over 10% in week-over-week spins).