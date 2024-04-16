Ratings: With Caitlin Clark As #1 Pick, WNBA Draft Draws Record Viewership, Quadruples Previous High

Featuring one of the most star-studded classes in a long time — including sports phenomenon Caitlin Clark as its top pick — Monday’s WNBA Draft drew record viewership for ESPN.

According to the network, the broadcast averaged 2.45 million viewers. The record tally represents a 307% gain (more than 4x) over the previous high mark set in 2004.

At its peak moment, this year’s draft reached 3.09 million viewers.

ESPN adds that the draft fared especially well with younger viewers, ranking as Monday’s top-rated program — on cable or broadcast — among viewers under 35.

After breaking records at University of Iowa, Clark began her ascent to pro basketball Monday night. The Indiana Fever unsurprisingly selected the sensation as its #1 pick.

In conjunction with the draft, ESPN shared photos from Clark’s red carpet arrival.