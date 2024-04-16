in TV News

Ratings: With Caitlin Clark As #1 Pick, WNBA Draft Draws Record Viewership, Quadruples Previous High

It was Monday’s most-watched program among young viewers.

Brooklyn, NY - April 15, 2024 - Brooklyn Academy of Music: Caitlin Clark on the orange carpet for the 2024 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm. (Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi / ESPN Images)

Featuring one of the most star-studded classes in a long time — including sports phenomenon Caitlin Clark as its top pick — Monday’s WNBA Draft drew record viewership for ESPN.

According to the network, the broadcast averaged 2.45 million viewers. The record tally represents a 307% gain (more than 4x) over the previous high mark set in 2004.

At its peak moment, this year’s draft reached 3.09 million viewers.

ESPN adds that the draft fared especially well with younger viewers, ranking as Monday’s top-rated program — on cable or broadcast — among viewers under 35.

After breaking records at University of Iowa, Clark began her ascent to pro basketball Monday night. The Indiana Fever unsurprisingly selected the sensation as its #1 pick.

In conjunction with the draft, ESPN shared photos from Clark’s red carpet arrival.

Brooklyn, NY – April 15, 2024 – Brooklyn Academy of Music: Caitlin Clark on the orange carpet for the 2024 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm.
(Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi / ESPN Images)
Brooklyn, NY – April 15, 2024 – Brooklyn Academy of Music: Caitlin Clark on the orange carpet for the 2024 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm.
(Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi / ESPN Images)
Brooklyn, NY – April 15, 2024 – Brooklyn Academy of Music: Caitlin Clark on the orange carpet for the 2024 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm.
(Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi / ESPN Images)
Brooklyn, NY – April 15, 2024 – Brooklyn Academy of Music: Caitlin Clark on the orange carpet for the 2024 WNBA Draft presented by State Farm.
(Photo by Gabriella Ricciardi / ESPN Images)

Caitlin clarkespnwnba

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Cameron Brink Named 2nd Pick In WNBA Draft, Delivers Killer Red Carpet Look