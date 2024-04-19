in Album Sales, Music News, New Music

Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Album Sales Chart

The album is already living up to its monster sales expectations.

Taylor Swift - Tortured Poets Department Black Dog press photo | Beth Garrabrant, courtesy of Republic

Taylor Swift’s “The Tortured Poets Department” launched late Thursday/early Friday to absolutely massive commercial expectations, and the early indications are that it is resonating as expected.

The album blasted to #1 on the US iTunes album sales chart following its release, and it remains there as of press time at 12:45AM ET Friday morning.

iTunes will, of course, ultimately be just a fraction of the song’s opening week performance. The album is expected to deliver monster physical/direct-to-consumer sales numbers, while also posting blockbuster track streaming figures.

A clean version of the album appears at #4 on the iTunes chart, with Pearl Jam’s new “Dark Matter” and Anne Wilson’s new “REBEL” respectively landing at #2 and #3. Pastor Mike Jr’s new “I Got Away” EP directly follows the Swift album at #5.

