Becky Hill & Sonny Fodera’s “Never Be Alone” Officially Reaches #1 On Dance Radio Chart

“Never Be Alone” rises to #1 on the dance chart.

Becky Hill - Never Be Alone video screenshot | UMG/Polydor

Becky Hill & Sonny Fodera’s “Never Be Alone” claimed #3 on last week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart; it rises to #1 this week.

The collaboration received ~610 spins during the April 14-20 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by an impressive 123 plays.

The Blessed Madonna’s “Happier (featuring Clementine Douglas)” spends another week as the format’s runner-up.

Disco Lines, J Worra & Anabel Englund’s “Cutting Loose,” last week’s #1 song, falls to #3 this week. Calvin Harris & Rag’n’Bone Man’s “Lovers In A Past Life” rises one spot to #4, and Daniel Allan’s “I Just Need (featuring Lyrah)” ticks up one spot to #5.

