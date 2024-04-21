in Music News

Sam Hunt’s “Outskirts” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Sam Hunt scores his latest country radio #1, courtesy of “Outskirts.”

Sam Hunt - Outskirts video screenshot | MCA Nashville

Sam Hunt’s “Outskirts” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart, rising one place to reach the pinnacle position.

“Outskirts” seizes the throne from Morgan Wallen’s “Man Made A Bar (featuring Eric Church),” which drops to #7 this week.

Along with ruling for Mediabase chart points, “Outskirts” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the April 14-20 tracking period. It received ~9,493 spins (+971) and ~41.27 million audience impressions.

Up two places, Tyler Hubbard’s “Back Then Right Now” claims #2. Jordan Davis’ “Tucson Too Late” holds at #3, as Scotty McCreery’s “Cab In A Solo” ticks up two places to #4.

Bailey Zimmerman’s “Where It Ends” concurrently rises three spots to #5.

