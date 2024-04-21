in Music News

Djo’s “End Of Beginning,” Hozier’s “Too Sweet” Make Top 20 At Pop Radio; Dua Lipa’s “Illusion” Top 25

“End Of Beginning,” “Too Sweet,” and “Illusion” rise on the pop radio chart.

Djo’s “End Of Beginning” and Hozier’s “Too Sweet” officially enter the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 3,862 times during the April 14-20 tracking period (+557), “End Of Beginning” rises three places to a new high of #18.

“Too Sweet” concurrently rises nine spots to #19. The buzzy Hozier single received 3,614 spins during the official tracking week (+1,811).

— As the aforementioned two songs reach the Top 20, Dua Lipa’s “Illusion” ascends into the Top 25.

The latest “Radical Optimism” single jumps nine places to #23, courtesy of its 3,022 tracking week spins. The spin count includes a week-over-week airplay gain of 2,075, which narrowly ranks as the week’s #2 gain (behind only the 2,076 spins for Taylor Swift’s new “Fortnight (featuring Post Malone).”

